The U.S. economy is likely to have notched another solid quarter of growth, powered by brisk government and consumer spending, and defying long-held fears that the country would have slipped into recession by now.

New gross domestic product figures, to be released Thursday at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, are expected to show that the economy expanded by an annual rate of 1.8 percent between April and June, marking the fourth straight quarter of growth, according to economists polled by Bloomberg.