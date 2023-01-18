WASHINGTON -- Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm warned Republicans in a letter seen by Reuters Wednesday that limiting President Joe Biden's authority to tap the nation's oil reserves would undermine national security, cause crude shortages and raise gasoline prices.

Biden repeatedly tapped the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) last year to manage rising gasoline prices and supply disruptions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The sales shrunk the SPR to about 380 million barrels, the lowest level since 1984, raising concerns about energy security.