A worker operates a forklift at a manufacturing facility in Virginia Beach, Virginia.  

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

The U.S. economy expanded at a healthy pace in the fourth quarter, though signs of slowing underlying demand mounted as the steepest interest-rate hikes in decades threaten growth this year.

Gross domestic product increased at a 2.9% annualized rate in final three months of 2022 after a 3.2% gain in the third quarter, the Commerce Department's initial estimate showed Thursday. Personal consumption, the biggest part of the economy, climbed at a below-forecast 2.1% pace.