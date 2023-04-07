Jobseekers

A representative speaks with jobseekers during a Construction Career Fair in Wilmington, North Carolina.

 Allison Joyce/Bloomberg

U.S. payrolls rose at a firm but more moderate pace last month as the unemployment rate fell, giving mixed signals to the Federal Reserve as it weighs a strong labor market against persistent inflation.

Non-farm payrolls increased 236,000 - in line with forecasts - after an upwardly revised 326,000 advance in February, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5% and average hourly earnings climbed 4.2% from a year ago, below forecast and the slowest since June 2021.