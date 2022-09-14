US-NEWS-US-LABOR-SECRETARY-ILLINOIS-DEMOCRATS-3-TB.jpg

Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh is joined by elected and union officials at the Laborers International Union of North America Training Center in Chicago on Aug. 25.

 tns/Antonio Perez

DETROIT/LOS ANGELES — Labor Secretary Marty Walsh on Wednesday hosted talks in Washington with freight railroad and union officials aimed at averting a looming rail shutdown that could disrupt cargo shipments and impede food and fuel supplies even as one of the smaller unions involved in the dispute rejected a deal.

Railroads including Union Pacific, Berkshire Hathaway’s BNSF, CSX and Norfolk Southern have until a minute after midnight on Friday to reach tentative deals with three hold-out unions representing about 60,000 workers before a work stoppage affecting freight and Amtrak passenger rail service could begin.