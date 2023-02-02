Portillo's restaurant in Chicago

An employee prepares food at a Portillo's restaurant in Chicago.  

 Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg

U.S. hiring likely continued to moderate at the start of the year, though still-solid wage growth, an unemployment rate near historical lows and high vacancies are seen stiffening the Federal Reserve's resolve to keep rates elevated for some time.

Friday's jobs report is expected to show payrolls rose by 190,000 in January. Economists also estimate that average hourly earnings rose 0.3% for a second month and the unemployment rate slightly ticked up from a five-decade low.