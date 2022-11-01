WASHINGTON — U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in September, suggesting demand for labor remained strong, tempering financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve would dial back its aggressive interest rate increases in December.

With 1.9 job openings for every unemployed worker at the end of September, wage growth could remain elevated. But the Fed’s fight against inflation received a big boost from an Institute for Supply Management survey on Tuesday showing raw materials prices fell for the first time in 28 months in October. Supplier deliveries performance was the best since 2009.