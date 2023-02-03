Employee works inside the kitchen

An employee works inside the kitchen at a hotel in New York.  

 Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

U.S. hiring surged in January and the jobless rate fell to a 53-year low, showcasing an unexpectedly hot labor market that will likely bolster the Federal Reserve's resolve to extend its run of interest-rate hikes.

Non-farm payrolls increased 517,000 last month after an upwardly revised 260,000 gain in December, a Labor Department report showed Friday. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, the lowest since May 1969 and average hourly earnings grew at steady clip.