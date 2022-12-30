U.S. stocks declined on the final trading day of 2022 as financial markets close out the worst year in more than a decade for global equities and bonds.

The S&P 500 dropped, taking the shine off Thursday's rally that was the best day this month and leaving it down almost 20 percent in 2022. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell the most among benchmarks on Friday, poised to lose a third of its value this year as tech stocks emerged as some of the most vulnerable to rising rates.