U.S. stocks declined on the final trading day of 2022 as financial markets close out the worst year in more than a decade for global equities and bonds.
The S&P 500 dropped, taking the shine off Thursday's rally that was the best day this month and leaving it down almost 20 percent in 2022. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell the most among benchmarks on Friday, poised to lose a third of its value this year as tech stocks emerged as some of the most vulnerable to rising rates.
Treasuries fell, sending yields higher across the board. The dollar extended declines against major peers, with the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index heading for its lowest level since June. The yen rallied even after the Bank of Japan unveiled an unprecedented third day of unscheduled bond purchases.
Losses this week scuppered hopes for a rally to close out 2022 - a year when inflation reasserted itself to wipe a fifth in value from global stocks, the worst run since the financial crisis. Bonds lost 16 percent of value, the biggest decline since at least 1990 for one leading measure, as central banks raced to slow rising consumer prices by hiking interest rates around the world.
"We've never seen a market environment like this where both stocks and bonds were down simultaneously," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth. "The good news is that we will soon put the year in the rearview mirror. The bad news is that 2023 could be a bumpy ride, at least for the first few months. Weaker economic trends will likely form heading into 2023 as the Fed battles inflation, but a mild recession may help set stocks up for a better second half of the year."
Concern about the spread of covid still weighs on markets. The European Commission has asked E.U. member states to review coronavirus testing and sequencing procedures and to consider scaling them back up amid increased concern about the virus spreading from China.
Elsewhere, emerging-market stocks were set for the first weekly advance in three, though the benchmark index remains on track for a decline of more than 20 percent in 2022.
Oil dipped, adding to a three-day run of declines on worries about a rise in crude stockpiles and concerns that rising covid-19 infections in China would slow demand in one of the world's top oil importers. Bitcoin is ending the year limply, slipping about 0.8 percent to bring its decline in 2022 to more than 64 percent.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
The S&P 500 fell 0.7 percent as of 9:40 a.m. New York time
The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.2 percent
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.5 percent
The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7 percent
The MSCI World index fell 0.4 percent
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4 percent
The euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.0694
The British pound rose 0.4 percent to $1.2099
The Japanese yen rose 1.1 percent to 131.60 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin fell 0.7 percent to $16,470.37
Ether fell 0.3 percent to $1,190.65
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 3.87 percent
Germany's 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 2.53 percent
Britain's 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 3.67 percent
Commodities
--West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8 percent to $79.06 a barrel
--Gold futures were little changed
Bloomberg's Jan-Patrick Barnert, Richard Henderson, Vildana Hajric and Robert Brand contributed to this report.