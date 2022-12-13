Unemployment rate rises to 2.6% in New Hampshire Staff Report Dec 13, 2022 Dec 13, 2022 Updated 16 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save For the third month in a row, the New Hampshire unemployment rate has gone up slightly after historic lows this summer.The 2.2% rate in September rose to 2.6% in November, the state Department of Employment Security reported Tuesday.The November 2021 seasonally adjusted rate was 3%.The number of unemployed residents increased by 1,370 in November. The total number of unemployed was 19,710, according to a news release.Seasonally adjusted estimates for November placed the number of employed residents at 752,490, a decrease of 1,110 from the previous month and an increase of 20,630 from November 2021.From October 2022 to November 2022, the total labor force increased by 260 to 772,200. This was an increase of 17,560 New Hampshire residents from November 2021, according to the news release.Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November was 3.7%, which remained unchanged from the October rate, the state said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesFrustration over homelessness issue boils over in ManchesterMom sues DCYF over son's homicide in 2019Derry's Corey Mendonca is plugged in to ChristmasTeachers union head sues education commissioner over voucher program fundingHiker hears yell, turns to see husband fall to his death on Mt. WillardCity Hall: A compliment tendered, a long shot blockedHiker who fell to his death identified as Randolph manPatrick Hynes: How serious are NH Dems about saving the primary?Manchester man killed in Hooksett crash early SundayPortsmouth man, 93, arrested for driving under the influence of liquor Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsMerrimack Holiday ParadeNashua Holiday StrollManchester Holiday ParadeSanta ShuffleNashua Soup Kitchen turkey distribution