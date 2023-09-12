WASHINGTON -- Talks between the Detroit Three automakers and United Auto Workers union are nearing a Thursday night deadline to reach a deal on a new contract before a potential walkout by 146,000 U.S. autoworkers.

UAW President Shawn Fain has vowed to call strikes at General Motors, Ford Motor and Chrysler-parent Stellantis if no deal is reached when the current four-year labor deals expire on Thursday at 11:59 p.m. ET.