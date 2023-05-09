WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government will begin defaulting on its payment obligations between early June and early August without an increase in the federal debt limit, the Bipartisan Policy Center said on Tuesday, flagging pressure from a drop in tax revenue.

The front end of the centrist think tank's latest estimate for the so-called "X-date" -- when the government runs short of cash to pay its obligations -- lines up with that of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who warned last week that a default could come as early as June 1.