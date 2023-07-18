FILE PHOTO: Mannequins are seen at a Walmart's newly remodeled store, in Teterboro

Mannequins are seen at a Walmart's newly remodeled store, in Teterboro, New Jersey, U.S., June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Siddharth Cavale/File Photo

 SIDDHARTH CAVALE

WASHINGTON -- U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in June as receipts at service stations and building material stores declined, but consumers boosted or maintained spending elsewhere, which likely kept the economy on a solid growth path in the second quarter.

Overall, the mixed report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday painted a picture of consumer resilience, though slowing momentum in spending growth. It did not change expectations that the Federal Reserve would resume raising interest rates this month after keeping them unchanged in June.