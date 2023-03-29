FILE PHOTO: An oil and gas drilling platform stands offshore near Dauphin Island, Alabama

An oil and gas drilling platform stands offshore near Dauphin Island, Alabama, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius/File Photo

 Steve Nesius

The Biden administration held an auction of oil leases in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, the first test of demand for new investment in the region since the Russian invasion of Ukraine tightened energy supplies and sent prices soaring.

The auction fulfills a provision in President Joe Biden's 2022 climate change law, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), that protects federal oil and gas leasing and requires that a Gulf sale be held by March 31.