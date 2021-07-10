The opening of the Canadian border continues to be delayed for nonessential travel, frustrating many families who can’t see each other and businesses that rely on travel and tourism.
Some families have met for reunions at the border throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but can’t touch or pass items back and forth. Commercial traffic has been able to cross between the two countries throughout the pandemic.
Last week, the Canadian government dropped quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated citizens and legal residents, but tests are required before and after entering the country. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the easing of the restrictions is a “big step” toward reopening the border.
Both countries will reevaluate fully opening the border on July 21, but the timeline is unclear.
New Hampshire shares a 58-mile border with Canada with a crossing on Route 3 between Pittsburg and Chartierville, Quebec.
“It has been very noticeable, but we have seen thus far this summer numbers that are on par with 2019 and that’s without the Canadians,” said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the state’s Department of Business and Economic Affairs, in terms of leisure travel.
“We do expect once the border opens we’ll see some additional visitation around the state,” he said. “We probably have a lot of people in New Hampshire who are anxious to go up to Canada as well. I think it is going to have a significant impact once it opens.”
In 2019, the United States generated $20 billion in travel exports with $14 billion lost in 2020 and $10 billion lost so far this year, according to the U.S. Travel Association. About $1.5 billion is lost every month.
The association says Canadians are eager to travel freely to the U.S. once again. A favorable dollar exchange rate makes now a good time to open the border, according to the association.
“The only way for the U.S. to truly start recouping the massive economic loss caused by the halt of travel from Canada is by opening land border crossings to all Canadian visitors,” the association wrote in a market profile. “The second half of 2021 need not follow the lead of the first half. Borders must reopen immediately so that valuable export income can flow in from Canada.”
In New England, visitors from Canada bring about $500 million into northern New England.
Vaccination rates
Canadian officials want to see 75% eligible residents to be vaccinated before the border reopens. Only about 40% of the country has been fully vaccinated, with 28.9% having received one dose as of Thursday, according to the Canadian government.
“We are not there yet,” Trudeau said during a news conference Thursday.
Last month, Gov. Chris Sununu offered to send vaccine doses to Canada to help speed up the reopening. He hopes for the border to open sooner rather than later.
U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, both Democrats, signed a letter on June 10 along with representatives in Maine and Vermont urging the Biden administration to reopen the border. Canadian tourists are “vital contributors to the New England economy.”
“Allowing vaccinated tourists to travel between our two countries will spur job creation on either side of the border and keep our economies on the path to recovery. You should also seriously explore if it is now safe for vaccinated tourists to travel between the United States and Canada,” the members wrote.
‘Canadian friends’
Each year, customers from Canada usually represent one-third of the business at Twin Mountain and Littleton/Franconia Notch KOA campgrounds, according to owner Brad Hare.
He said many other southern New Englanders have filled in most of the reservations. Many have bought new tents or campers during the pandemic.
“We are getting a lot of people from New Hampshire saying they haven’t been to the White Mountains in years,” Hare said. “So what we’re losing from Canada, we are gaining in New England.”
He said many of the customers come each year from areas like Quebec City and Montreal. The campsite usually has visitors from eight to 20 countries each year.
“It is far beyond just Canada,” Hare said.
Unlike previous years, campers need to call ahead to book space at the campgrounds.
In the meantime, the state has done additional marketing in states within “road trip” distance, such as Ohio and Pennsylvania.
While the state had yet to see official data, Caswell said the efforts have paid off.
“People are seeing license plates from those states a little more than we usually do,” he said. “I think a lot of our Canadian market is being displaced by some domestic drive travel. But I anticipate there is a lot of anxiety from a lot of Canadians to come down to New England and to New Hampshire.”
The White Mountains and Hampton Beach are popular destinations for Canadians.
Ultimately, the border opening is a decision that will be made on the federal level. He hopes both the Canadian and U.S. governments are on the same page about moving forward with the opening.
“Once it does open, I think we’ll see big increases,” Caswell said.
Hare said he never expected the border to be closed this long.
“We’re patient, but we’ll be excited when they open the border,” he said.
Strong demand
Greg Keeler, marketing and sales director at Cannon Mountain and Franconia Notch State Park, said attendance by out-of-state visitors is up this year at the Flume Gorge, Aerial Tramway and Echo Lake Beach.
“We saw a taste of it on July Fourth, where we were selling out certain times at the Flume and Tram,” Keeler said.
The number of Canadians who come each summer is usually equivalent to the number of visitors from neighboring states, he said. Should the border suddenly reopen, Keeler thinks the state park would be able to accommodate Canadian visitors who want to come to a reservation-required venue, but he is concerned about Canadian hikers.
“If the demand for hiking increases, we’re going to run out of parking spots,” he said.
Carol Sullivan, director of sales and marketing at the White Mountain Hotel and Resort, which recently completed a $3.5 million renovation, said Canadians have always been an important part of the company’s business. But it’s been able to pick up those lost bookings with travelers from within the United States.
“New York was always a part of our business mix, but we are seeing an uptick from Long Island, upstate New York and New York City,” Sullivan wrote in an email. “We are seeing guests from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, Michigan — more so than in the past ... We look forward to welcoming back Canadian travelers once the border reopens.”