WASHINGTON - The White House on Wednesday pointed out that seniors across the country will learn on Thursday how much their Social Security checks will increase through the cost-of-living adjustment.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted that experts estimate the raise will be of $140 per month on average, starting in January.
"For the first time in over a decade, seniors' Medicare premiums will decline even as their Social Security checks increase," Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "This means that seniors will have a chance to get ahead of inflation, due to the rare combination of rising benefits and falling premiums."
The Social Security Administration will announce the annual cost-of-living adjustment -- known as COLA -- which this year is expected to be the largest in nearly 40 years. The adjustment is meant to help seniors keep up with inflation. Because the adjustment is made across the board, all Social Security beneficiaries get the same raise, regardless of where they live, their own savings, or any other funds they may receive -- a practice that has drawn criticism from some.
"We will put more money in their pockets and provide them with a little extra breathing room," Jean-Pierre said, adding that "MAGA Republicans in Congress continue to threaten Social Security and Medicare."
She was referring to a proposal by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) that would require Social Security and Medicare to expire and be renewed by Congress every five years.
"If Republicans in Congress have their way, seniors will pay more for prescription drugs and their Social Security benefits will never be secure," Jean-Pierre said. "The President has a different approach -- one that continues the progress we've made and saves seniors money.