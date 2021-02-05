U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the state of the U.S. economy and the need to pass coronavirus disease (COVID-19) aid legislation during a speech in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington on Friday.
WASHINGTON -- After lackluster jobs data showed the U.S. labor market recovery is stalling, President Joe Biden and his economic team on Friday hammered home the same message in meetings, interviews and television appearances: It's time to put more money into the economy.
Meeting with top Democrats from the U.S. House of Representatives at the White House, Biden said the United States would not return to full employment at the current pace of job creation for 10 years, underscoring the need for lawmakers to act on his $1.9 trillion pandemic-related aid proposal.
CONCORD — Fiscal conservatives predict a climate change plan that governors of three southern New England states have embraced will motivate drivers to fuel up in New Hampshire to avoid higher gasoline taxes back home.
For overcharging and engaging in unethical stock trading with former Gov. Craig Benson’s personal fortune, Merrill Lynch has agreed to pay $24 million in restitution and $2 million in fines and costs, state securities officials said.