After more than a year of debates, President Joe Biden announced a plan Wednesday to cancel some of the federal student debt held by millions of Americans.
Under the plan, borrowers can qualify for up to $10,000 in loan forgiveness, and recipients of Pell Grants are eligible for an additional $10,000 in forgiveness. Only borrowers earning under $125,000 per year — or $250,000 per year, for a married couple filing jointly — qualify. The Biden administration also announced that it is extending the current moratorium on payments until Dec. 31 and implementing a new cap on the maximum monthly payments of undergraduate borrowers.
“This is going to change the lives of a lot of people,” said Mark Huelsman, director of policy and advocacy director of the Hope Center, a higher education think tank. “When we’re talking about full cancellation for 20 million people, this is unprecedented.”
How will the loans be forgiven?
The administration said Wednesday that most borrowers will be required to fill out a form with the Education Department to certify that they qualify under the new income guidelines. Education officials are expected to provide more information in the coming weeks about where borrowers can fill out the application.
Who qualifies?
The vast majority of Americans with federal student debt are below the income threshold and would qualify.
Will private loans be forgiven?
No.
Are graduate student loans eligible for forgiveness?
Yes. Graduate student loans are eligible for up to $10,000 in debt forgiveness. Roughly 1.6 million borrowers have Grad PLUS loans subsidized by the federal government.
Are Parent Plus loans eligible?
Yes. Parent Plus loans — federal loans taken out by parents to pay for their children’s education — are eligible, subject to the income thresholds.
Are current students eligible?
Current students will qualify for loan forgiveness if their parents’ income is below the cap required to qualify. Loans must have been originated before July 1 to qualify.
Does the plan cap what undergraduate borrowers have to pay?
The administration on Wednesday proposed creating a new repayment plan tied to borrowers’ earnings, capping monthly payments for undergraduate loans to 5% of a person’s discretionary income instead of 10%.
It also would raise the amount of income that is considered non-discretionary and forgive balances after 10 years of payments, instead of 20 years.
Can I take out loans now and have them forgiven under this policy?
No. Loans must have been originated before July 1 to qualify.
How will the government determine my income for qualifying for forgiveness?
Borrowers will qualify for loan forgiveness if they earned less than the income cap in either 2020 or 2021, according to the White House official.
Will I have to pay taxes on forgiven student debt?
No. The $1.9 trillion stimulus package Biden signed into law last year temporarily eliminated the tax burden many student loan borrowers would face if any portion of their debt was discharged.
Will this make inflation worse?
Critics and proponents have debated the extent to which wiping out significant amounts of debt will exacerbate inflation.
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a D.C.-based think tank opposed to cancellation, previously estimated that an additional one-year pause in student debt payments would mean raising inflation by 0.2 percentage points, and canceling $10,000 per borrower for households with under $300,000 per year in income would raise it by 0.15 percentage points.
Canceling $10,000 in student debt while restarting payments could translate into roughly $75 in an additional one-time cost for other American households, according to Jason Furman, who served as a senior economist in the Obama administration.
Other analysts have disputed these findings. The Roosevelt Institute, a left-leaning think tank, found that ending the payment moratorium and canceling $10,000 in debt would reduce inflation because requiring borrowers to resume payments would take money out of the economy.
How much will student loan forgiveness cost?
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget has estimated canceling $10,000 of student debt for households earning under $300,000 per year would cost roughly $230 billion. For comparison, the U.S. military budget has also increased by roughly $200 billion every year from 2015 to 2022, according to federal data.
That number, however, does not account for the larger amount being provided to Pell Grant recipients.
Will this mostly benefit affluent Americans?
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimated that roughly 70% of the benefit will go to those in the top half of the income spectrum. A similar analysis from experts at the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Wharton Budget Model released Tuesday found that roughly three-fourths of the debt forgiven would go to people in the top 60% of the income distribution — even if capped to those earning under $125,000 per year.
But these analyses hinge on estimates of the annual income of potential beneficiaries — not their wealth. College graduates with high debt burdens often make relatively high salaries but don’t have significant assets, in part because of those loan burdens. Only 7% of student debt is held by the wealthiest 20% of Americans, while the other 93% is held by the less wealthy 80%, according to the People’s Policy Project.
The administration official briefing reporters said on Wednesday that “not a single dollar” would go to Americans in the top 5% of the income distribution.