After more than a year of debates, President Joe Biden announced a plan Wednesday to cancel some of the federal student debt held by millions of Americans.

Under the plan, borrowers can qualify for up to $10,000 in loan forgiveness, and recipients of Pell Grants are eligible for an additional $10,000 in forgiveness. Only borrowers earning under $125,000 per year — or $250,000 per year, for a married couple filing jointly — qualify. The Biden administration also announced that it is extending the current moratorium on payments until Dec. 31 and implementing a new cap on the maximum monthly payments of undergraduate borrowers.