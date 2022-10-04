After a tumultuous year, U.S. gasoline prices have been steadily falling from peaks reached in June due to high demand and tight global refining supply. But in some regions, the average price is beginning to rise again, prompting concern from the Biden administration.

Although 60% of U.S. states saw gasoline prices fall week over week, the national average gas price increased by about 7 cents per gallon in the same period, according to data from the American Automobile Association.

NH gas prices