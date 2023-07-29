Wildlife Sport Outfitters
Jonathan Phelps New Business

FOR DECADES, Wildlife Sport Outfitters on Candia Road in Manchester has been the go-to place to buy hunting and fishing gear. Kids often would get their first fishing licenses there and head to nearby Lake Massabesic.

Randy MacArthur bought the business in 2017 after being a longtime customer. The shop, which opened in 1978, was originally called Wildlife Taxidermy and Sport Center. Taxidermy stopped being offered years ago.

Wildlife Sport Outfitters

Sarah Wood dusts a knife case at Wildlife Sport Outfitters in Manchester.

