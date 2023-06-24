United Parcel Service and the Teamsters hold a rally in Orange

United Parcel Service and the Teamsters hold a rally before before the beginning of the largest U.S. private sector labor contract talks covering more than 330,000 U.S. drivers, package handlers and loaders at the global delivery firm, in Orange, California, U.S. April 15, 2023. 

 AUDE GUERRUCCI/REUTERS

Workers at aerospace supplier Spirit AeroSystems were the latest U.S. union employees to reject a contract their leaders negotiated with their employer, joining freight railroad employees, airline pilots and others who are growing more fed up with stagnant pay, high healthcare costs, scanty sick time and uncertain scheduling.

In the past two years, Spirit employees, pilots at American and United airlines, factory workers at farm and construction equipment makers CNH Industrial and Deere & Co and freight rail laborers have all rebuffed deals despite pay raises that in some contracts appeared significant.