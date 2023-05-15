Workforce housing developer calls for changes
Housing developer Dick Anagnost spoke to the House Special Committee on Housing on the need for the state to create a "carrot and stick" approach to convince officials in many towns to accept affordable housing.

CONCORD — The state’s largest developer of workforce housing said incentives and restrictions are necessary to convince officials in many cities and towns to allow it.

Dick Anagnost of Manchester said the state will not be able to fill the need for 50,000 additional housing units in the future unless communities permit more dense projects, relax building codes and change public attitudes.