Housing developer Dick Anagnost spoke to the House Special Committee on Housing on the need for the state to create a "carrot and stick" approach to convince officials in many towns to accept affordable housing.
CONCORD — The state’s largest developer of workforce housing said incentives and restrictions are necessary to convince officials in many cities and towns to allow it.
Dick Anagnost of Manchester said the state will not be able to fill the need for 50,000 additional housing units in the future unless communities permit more dense projects, relax building codes and change public attitudes.
“The Legislature needs to provide a cohesive program with a stick and carrot that demands municipalities address the crisis of affordable housing,” Anagnost told the House Special Committee on Housing Monday.
While Anagnost praised state support programs such as the Affordable Housing Fund and Gov. Chris Sununu’s Invest NH, changes are needed to make private development more profitable.
“You will never be able to put up enough resources as a government to solve this problem,” Anagnost said.
He said offering incentives alone will not convince officials in many suburbs and rural towns to accept workforce housing.
“It’s astounding to me when I hear people say, ‘We don’t want those type of people in our town,’” Anagnost said.
By its nature, when developers seek approvals for workforce housing, only abutters or residents against the concept show up at planning board meetings to block them, he said.
“You have a Herculean job on your hands,” Anagnost said.
In 1986, Anagnost said he was the first developer in the state to take advantage of a federal tax credit to build affordable housing and since then has built more than 2,000 workforce units.
While Anagnost said he supported home rule, he noted Massachusetts has a state law that allows developers who set aside at least 20% of units for workforce housing to bypass local approvals and seek state permission to build the project.
“It is a right of every New Hampshire resident to have a clean and affordable home that they can afford,” Anagnost said. “That attitude doesn’t exist anymore.”
A housing unit costs roughly $80,000 in regulatory costs and at least $100,000 to buy the land, he maintained.
“So before you even get one stick in the ground you’ve spent nearly $200,000 per unit,” Anagnost said.
“You have to build a McMansion in order to make a buck.”
Communities need to approve local ordinances that allow for more units on an acre of property and relax expensive building codes when it comes to rehabilitating older properties, he added.
Tara Reardon and Sarah Marchant with the Community Loan Fund told the panel that NIMBY (not in my backyard) attitudes often block affordable housing such as the 146 manufactured housing complexes it supports across the state.
Marchant agreed lot density is one of the biggest barriers.
“If you require two acre zoning, the affordability of manufactured housing is not possible,” Marchant said.
“We have a pretty phenomenal model for what (level of) density can work.”
The fund supports an 18-home complex on a single acre of land on Dover Point and many of its projects have “eight to 12” homes per acre, Reardon added.
Leaders with the Human Rights Commission and the U.S. Housing and Urban Development office also spoke to the committee Monday