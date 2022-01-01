Eight companies will be vying to redevelop the Hampton Liquor and Wine Outlets sites on Interstate 95, but the allowed uses are still being determined.
Some of the proposed uses presented by the developers include a hotel and a casino.
At least five of the developers are based in the Granite State.
The list of qualified developers includes Granite State Hospitality, which operates Common Man Roadside and opened the Hooksett welcome centers in 2014. Other well-known developers include Dick Anagnost, Bill Binnie and Goodwin Family Management.
A request for qualifications process also drew interest from Applegreen, an Irish company; Venture III Holdings in Maine; and Global Partners and Nouria Energy, both based in Massachusetts.
The options for redevelopment are wide open as Hampton officials weigh an “Interstate 95 Corridor Overlay District” set to be voted on at town meeting. A public hearing will take place on Jan. 5 on the proposed district.
“The liquor commission has long recognized the opportunity to create something truly unique in Hampton,” said E.J. Powers, commission spokesman. The idea was spurred by the success of a public-partnership to open welcome centers in Hooksett.
Unlike the Hooksett development, which includes a 35-year lease with the Department of Transportation, the approximate 88 acres in Hampton is for sale. The developer will be reimbursed for the cost of building new twin 22,000-square-foot Liquor and Wine Outlet stores.
Interstate 95 carries on average 79,000 vehicles per day in both directions, with summertime peaks of over 125,000, according to documents.
The commission has been looking at the Hampton redevelopment project since 2016.
“Like Hooksett, it is a welcoming point for tourists here in the state of New Hampshire,” Powers said.
According to reports, 11.5 acres on the southbound side and 11.6 acres on the northbound side can be developed. In 2018, the parcels were appraised at $18.3 million and $8.1 million, respectively.
The overlay district is being proposed so the buyer/developer will not need to seek zoning variances.
Potential uses
The requirements for the buyer/developer are broad to attract the most innovative developer, Powers said.
The allowed uses are retail, restaurants and outdoor recreation.
Right now, the commission is looking for retail, restaurants, motels and hotels, emergency response roadside vehicle repair, passenger vehicle filling stations, electric vehicle charging stations, games of chance (charitable gaming), higher education recruitment center, welcome/visitor centers with restrooms and outdoor recreation areas.
Hampton Town Planner Jason Bachand recommended eliminating hotels and charitable gaming.
“It is more in line with what you would find with a typical rest area off of a highway,” he said during a Dec. 15 Hampton Planning Board meeting. “I don’t know of too many examples of motels and hotels and games of chance. That is almost like a resort casino.”
He also recommended including vegetative and noise barriers as part of a site plan review.
Powers said it is ultimately up to the town to decide what to add to the overlay and it will be hashed out during the public hearing.
Andrew Davis, the NHLC’s real estate and planning project manager, told the planning board the commission wants to work with the town.
“We’re not necessarily saying we think all those things should go there either, but what we are trying to do is make it fair and make it level for all the people who did move onto the next round that had some of these ideas,” he said. “We want to let them know what they can propose and what they can’t propose.”
A plan B could be to have the commission develop the site, which would not require town approvals, he said. State land is not subject to town ordinances.
“It is going to be redeveloped,” Davis said.
Some of the planning board members felt the process was being rushed.
The formal request for proposals process has been delayed until after Hampton’s town meeting in March.
“The town of Hampton will have review and approval authority throughout the entire development,” Powers said. “This is really step one.”