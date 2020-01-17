HUDSON — Pennsylvania-based Intervala recently acquired Hudson contract manufacturer Varitron, its first acquisition since it was established in 2016.
“This is basically our second manufacturing location as part of Intervala,” said Intervala President and CEO Teresa Huber.
Intervala’s headquarters and first manufacturing facility is in Pittsburgh, Pa. Huber said the company has had a goal to grow in double-digit rates each year, either through organic growth or acquisitions, but declined to say if the company has met that goal each year.
However, Huber said the acquisition of Varitron did result in double-digit growth this year.
Intervala is an electronics manufacturing company that operates in the medical, industrial and transportation markets, she said. For example, it makes electronic components for safety and collision avoidance systems for underground and surface mining equipment, and it makes circuitry for cataract surgery equipment for one of its bigger clients, Bausch + Lomb.
Varitron produces similar products and had customers in similar markets plus a few in defense and aerospace, according to Huber.
“Now, with the acquisition of Hudson, I think it’s safe to say we cover the vast majority of the overall markets that exist,” Huber said.
It also added the capability to manufacture complex printed circuit board assemblies and other “high-reliability” assemblies. Huber also said Varitron shared its values in having a “strong customer focus.”
She said the acquisition comes with at least six new major customers and the potential for many more in the Northeast region, which was partly why the company targeted the region for its first expansion.
Varitron in Hudson was originally founded as Altronics Manufacturing in 2003, and was bought by Canadian company Varitron in 2014, Huber said.
Huber said they have a great track record of growing the company over the past several years.
“They’ve grown it substantially,” Huber said.
There are about 40 employees currently at the Hudson facility.
Huber said there is no plan to cut down or consolidate staff. Rather, they hope to grow the Hudson location. Right now, she said the manufacturing capacity in Hudson is well-positioned to help Intervala expand its capacity overall and grow alongside some of its growing clients.
While there aren’t any immediate needs for new equipment or facility expansions, Huber said they will be working on increasing the sales staff in the near term, which would work for both locations, in order to broaden their reach and find new customers.
Jon Saunders, who has led the Varitron operation since 2016, and has 25 years of experience in the industry, will remain as head of the Hudson facility.
Huber said Intervala started as a division of the publicly traded company Ducommun Inc., and was created after partners purchased it from Ducommun and broke off from the larger company in 2016.
At the time, Ducommun was largely a defense and aerospace company, and the Pittsburgh operation that became Intervala was more focused on industrial and medical markets, Huber said.
Huber said it’s too soon to say where the next target region will be for their next acquisition. For now, she said, they are focusing on growing the Hudson operation.