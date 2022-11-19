Theranos founer Elizabeth Holmes to be sentenced in U.S. court

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, center, arrives Friday with her family and partner Billy Evans to be sentenced on her convictions for defrauding investors.

 BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A federal judge on Friday sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood-testing startup that was once valued at $9 billion.

In San Jose, California, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila sentenced Holmes, 38, on three counts of investor fraud and one count of conspiracy after a jury convicted her last January following a trial spanning three months. The prosecution had recommended a sentence of 15 years in prison, while the defense had urged the judge to impose no prison time.