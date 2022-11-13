Illustration shows Elon Musk twitter account and Twitter logo

Elon Musk’s Twitter account is seen through the Twitter logo in this illustration taken April 25.

 Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters/File

WILMINGTON, Del. — Elon Musk has taken on Detroit’s automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. This week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe — a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay.

The trial will pit the world’s richest person against one of the electric carmaker’s smallest investors, Richard Tornetta, who held just nine shares when he sued in 2018.