Musk

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Awards ceremony, in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020. 

 BRITTA PEDERSEN/POOL/AFP/TNS

Billionaire Elon Musk incorporated a new artificial intelligence company in Nevada before calling on AI labs to “immediately pause” production.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Musk is listed as the sole director of X.AI Corp., which plans to sell 100 million public shares.