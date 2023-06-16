Elon Musk, speaking at a conference in Paris, said that he bought Twitter because the social network was having a “corrosive effect” on civil society that he hoped to improve.

“My hope was to change that and have it be positive for civilization,” he said as part of a wide-ranging discussion at the VivaTech conference on Friday in front of a crowd of about 4,000 people. Musk said he believed that most regular users of Twitter would say that their experience on the site has improved.

Bloomberg’s Sarah Frier contributed to this report.