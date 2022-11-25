FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk image on smartphone and printed Twitter logos

An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration.

 DADO RUVIC/REUTERS/Illustration//File Photo

WASHINGTON -- Twitter's ban on then-President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters was a "grave mistake" that had to be corrected, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Friday, although he also stated that incitement to violence would continue to be prohibited on Twitter.

"I'm fine with Trump not tweeting. The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service," Musk said in a tweet. "Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America."