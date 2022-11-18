Twitter corporate headquarters building in San Francisco, California

The Twitter corporate headquarters building is seen in downtown San Francisco on Friday.

 CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

Elon Musk started a Twitter poll late on Friday asking followers to vote on whether to reinstate former President Donald Trump's account on the platform, with early results showing roughly 60% voting yes.

"Vox Populi, Vox Dei," Musk tweeted, a Latin phrase that roughly means meaning "the voice of the people is the voice of God." The poll was open for 24 hours.