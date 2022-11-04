Owner and CEO of Twitter, Inc. Elon Musk arrives at the 29th Annual Baron Investment Conference in Manhattan, New York City

 ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS

SAN FRANCISCO - As dawn rose on the city Twitter has made home, employees here awoke to a new era for a company that has been lauded for its open-minded culture, its work-from-anywhere policy and perks like a monthly day of rest.

That chapter of Twitter was over. Now they were left scrambling to learn whether they would still have jobs at all.