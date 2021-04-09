A monkey plays a video game

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's brain-chip startup released a three-minute video on YouTube on Friday appearing to show a monkey playing a simple videogame after getting implants of the new technology.

 YouTube video still

The 3-minute video by Neuralink (youtube.com/watch?v=rsCul1sp4hQ) shows Pager, a male macaque with chips embedded on each side of its brain, playing 'Mind Pong'. Although he was trained to move a joystick, it is now unplugged. He controls the paddle simply by thinking about moving his hand up or down.

