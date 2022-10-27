Illustration shows Elon Musk photo and Twitter logo

Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken Thursday. 

 DADO RUVIC/REUTERS/ILLUSTRATION

Elon Musk became Twitter Inc's new owner on Thursday, firing top executives he had accused of misleading him and providing little clarity over how he will achieve the lofty ambitions he has outlined for the influential social media platform.

The CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc has said he wants to "defeat" spam bots on Twitter, make the algorithms that determine how content is presented to its users publicly available, and prevent the platform from becoming an echo chamber for hate and division, even as he limits censorship.