The hot labor market continued to show rapid growth in July, with employers adding 528,000 jobs, despite fears of a recession.
The unemployment rate edged down to 3.5%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In July, the labor market continued to show stunning growth that afforded workers historic wage gains and more leverage at their jobs.
The labor market has shown little signs of cooling off, proving to be a pillar of strength for an economy facing strong head winds. Other indicators, especially inflation at 40-year highs and six months of negative economic growth paint a less rosy picture. The financial markets have lost trillions of dollars in value this year, and one measure of consumer sentiment hit a record low in June.
A slowdown in job growth would have indicated that the Fed's interest rate hikes are achieving their intended goal of cooling down the labor market. As the Fed continues to raise rates, and borrowing becomes more expensive for households and companies, workers will probably have less leverage in the job market than they did earlier this year. Also, higher interest rates could lead to a wave layoffs.
Most workers in the private sector are seeing wage increases wiped out by inflation, and a record number of Americans have taken on two full-time jobs. Government employees, whose wages lag behind the rest of the workforce, are suffering even more from inflated prices of gas, food and housing.
Still, the labor market shows some signs of strength. The number of Americans quitting their jobs remains high, although lower than its peak earlier this year. A record number of workers quit their jobs over the past year, in a phenomenon known as the Great Resignation, as a hot labor market spurred by the pandemic afforded workers increased leverage to demand higher wages and better conditions, particularly in the leisure and hospitality sectors. While data suggests that this trend is also softening, the quits rate remains at a 20-year high.
Elenna Geffrard, a case manager in developmental human services, recently gave her notice to her employer in New York because she found a better-paying job doing the same thing elsewhere with a lighter caseload.
"I'm quitting because I'm wiped out, and they gave us more cases to take care of," Geffrard said. "I have 40 cases to monitor. In my new job, I'm getting paid more and only have 20 cases."
It wasn't easy to find a new job, Geffrard said. She applied to roughly 40 over the past year before she got her offer last week.
Job openings also slowed in June compared with previous months, with notable declines in retail and wholesale trade, as consumer demand has shifted away from goods toward services such as dining out, going to the movies and travel.
The number of layoffs reported in June remained constant, despite growing media reports of job losses in the tech, advertising and health-care sectors. In June, the information sector, which includes tech, saw its layoff rate jump from 0.9% to 1.3%. Netflix, MasterClass and Coinbase cut hundreds of employees in June. Most employers, though, appear to be holding on to their workers. Plus, workers who lose their jobs appear to be finding new positions quickly.
"There's no doubt that some employers have just come off of a time when labor markets were unusually tight, so they may be reluctant to lay people off as they would have before this period of labor shortages," Groshen said.
Geneva Tucker, a research analyst in Kansas City, Kan., was laid off in May by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment because of budget cuts. Tucker has since applied to roughly 200 research jobs with no luck.
"Initially I was looking for similar work, but it hasn't been an easy process," said Tucker, who has a degree in microbiology. "At this point, I'm just trying to apply to any jobs that my experience is relevant to that can pay a decent amount."
Two months out of work, she is just now getting unemployment benefits and barely scraping by. She has even cut back on staple groceries.
"It's a real struggle to make ends meet at all," Tucker said. "When gas is $5 a gallon, it's really hard to drive to job interviews because I can't afford gas. It seems extremely unfair to have all this experience and my degree and get to this point where I'm struggling day to day."