Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Jennifer Zolkos of Tampa, Fla., waits with her daughters, Camryn, 9, and Mackenzie, 6, after flying in to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport to spend last Thanksgiving with her in-laws in Pelham. A human resources consultant addressing New Hampshire business owners Thursday recommends they ensure their employees follow travel guidance from state and federal officials to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak in the workplace.
Jennifer Zolkos of Tampa, Fla., waits with her daughters, Camryn, 9, and Mackenzie, 6, after flying in to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport to spend last Thanksgiving with her in-laws in Pelham. A human resources consultant addressing New Hampshire business owners Thursday recommends they ensure their employees follow travel guidance from state and federal officials to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak in the workplace.
With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, New Hampshire business owners need to ensure their employees follow travel guidance from state and federal officials to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak in the workplace, a human resources specialist advises.
During a UNH Center for Family Enterprise & CEO Forum virtual meeting Thursday, Amy Cann, managing partner at HR ROI Consulting in Portsmouth, said she knows some employers don’t want to enforce travel guidelines, but they need to make sure they are taking this topic seriously.
With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, New Hampshire business owners need to ensure their employees follow travel guidance from state and federal officials to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak in the workplace, a human resources specialist advises.