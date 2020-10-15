With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, New Hampshire business owners need to ensure their employees follow travel guidance from state and federal officials to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak in the workplace, a human resources specialist advises.

During a UNH Center for Family Enterprise & CEO Forum virtual meeting Thursday, Amy Cann, managing partner at HR ROI Consulting in Portsmouth, said she knows some employers don’t want to enforce travel guidelines, but they need to make sure they are taking this topic seriously.

