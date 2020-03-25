Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary is following its mission-first philosophy by converting the organization’s in-person hiring and networking events for the military community into virtual events.
More than three-quarters of the 25-year-old company’s staff possess a military background and are trained to respond and adapt under adverse circumstances.
In this case, they are responding and adapting to serve the needs of those who will soon likely feel the effects of the economy due to COVID-19.
Today, RecruitMilitary and Disabled American Veterans will host the Greater Boston Virtual Career Fair for Veterans and Military from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. online. This hiring event was originally scheduled for the same date and time at Gillette Stadium. Nearly 50 employers are committed. The free event is also open to military spouses.
RecruitMilitary’s virtual events are enhanced to provide interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-on-one formats.
In 2019, RecruitMilitary and the DAV hosted more than 140 hiring events for veterans across the United States with more than 6,400 exhibitors engaging more than 28,000 military-trained job candidates.
“We are pleased to provide these companies with access to the widest network of highly qualified veteran job candidates who are looking for meaningful civilian career opportunities,” says Tim Best, CEO of Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary.
Additionally, RecruitMilitary supports the career readiness and transition efforts of military service members and their families by providing a newly launched program titled Team Transition. This program was created by veterans and military spouses for veterans and military spouses. Team Transition supports those individuals who are curious about taking the next step in finding civilian employment with military-experience-friendly employers.
For more information on the virtual job fair or to register for it, visit https://tinyurl.com/s2vacjo.