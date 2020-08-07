The U.S. labor market continued to regain ground in July, indicating the economic rebound is still making headway despite a surge in coronavirus infections.
Payrolls increased by 1.76 million in July, beating estimates for a 1.48 million gain and after a 4.79 million advance in June, according to data Friday from the Labor Department. The unemployment rate fell by more than expected, to 10.2%, while a broader gauge of joblessness also declined to 16.5%.
The data point to a labor market that's on the mend as the economy crawls its way back from the depths of a virus-induced recession. At the same time, the jobless rate remains high and the path forward will be uneven, with higher-frequency indicators turning more negative as businesses use up the last of their federal loans and reduced unemployment benefits pressure consumer spending.
“The economy fell off a cliff at the end of the first quarter of 2020, and we have been slowly climbing back ever since, thanks in large part to government support,” said Tony Bedikian, head of Global Markets at Citizens Bank in a statement. “We have seen a very troubling increase in COVID-19 cases in many states that had reopened for business, but we continue to be cautiously optimistic that the overall U.S. economy has turned a corner, and that the solid job gains announced today will be sustained.”
Treasuries slipped briefly after the jobs report, while the dollar pared its gains and U.S. stock futures clawed back some of their earlier decline.
With lawmakers and administration officials struggling to agree on a new relief package, President Donald Trump said on Thursday he's likely to sign an order Friday or over the weekend extending the enhanced unemployment benefits and imposing a payroll tax holiday.
Employment remains about 13 million below the pre-pandemic level in February, when the recession officially started, the July data show.
Adjusted for the misclassification of unemployed Americans as employed -- an issue that's plagued the data to varying degrees since March -- the jobless rate would have been about 1 percentage point higher, the Labor Department said.