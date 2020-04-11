Farms, butcher shops among companies pushing to meet high demand from supermarkets.
For the past four weeks, workers at the Mrs. Budd’s plant in Manchester have been churning out a higher volume of chicken pies and other products to sate the demands of supermarkets during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Pete and Gerry’s Organic Eggs has seen demand rise, Stonyfield reports yogurt sales at their highest since 2012, and sales of lef Farms’ packaged greens shot up before leveling off.
Local butcher shops like Lemay & Sons in Goffstown likewise have seen an uptick.
While panic buying at grocery stores has mostly leveled off, Granite State food producers have hustled for weeks to keep supermarket shelves stocked while many Americans hunker down at home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Some grocery stores have nearly doubled their orders of Mrs. Budd’s products in recent weeks, according to Leo Sprecher, president.
“Our orders are way up, and they’re last-minute, with some asking, ‘Can you increase the order?,’” he said.
Meanwhile, New Hampshire companies tried to keep workers safe.
“We check out employees to make sure they are well before they come in,” Sprecher said.
Much of the increased demand was spurred by Gov. Chris Sununu’s March 16 order banning restaurants from serving dine-in customers. Many eateries are temporarily closed or offering limited takeout and delivery options. With students home from school, families need to buy more groceries.
John Dumas, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Grocers Association, said business is up 25% to 30% at many grocery stores. Customers stocking up early on created a challenge for many suppliers, but plenty of inventory is in the pipeline, he said.
“The last couple of days I’ve seen a substantial improvement on the stock in the stores, which means it is coming back quickly,” he said Friday afternoon.
Limits have been placed on some items, such as eggs.
“That is probably because of the Easter holiday. It’s going to be a strain if people are taking more than they need to handle that,” Dumas said.
Paper goods, such as toilet paper and paper towels, will take longer to rebound.
Many shoppers have turned to prepared meals in the hot aisle of supermarkets, which Mrs. Budd’s sells at Market Basket. The company also sells single-serve meals and up to 3-pound pies to be cooked at home in many major grocery store chains from Maine to Florida, as well as Chicago, including Hannaford and Shaw’s.
Sprecher said most supply chains are intact, even as some poultry shortages have been reported in other parts of the country.
“We’ve been in business for 75 years, so our supply chains are very steady and reliable,” he said.
Way up, then not so much
Lef Farms in Loudon reported double or triple the number of orders early on, but sales started to slow a few weeks into the shutdown, said the company, which sells packaged baby green mixes to supermarkets and others.
“They were buying like crazy. Their orders were well beyond anything we could think about supplying,” said Henry Huntington, president and CEO. “Day after day after day we were pushing our system trying to get as much as we could out of our greenhouse and selling out every day.”
The orders have since been up and down.
“I don’t think these supermarkets are seeing any kind of normal,” he said. “The current normal is very inconsistent. It is such a fluctuating demand curve.”
Eggs are among the staples flying off grocery store shelves, which creates a challenge for Pete and Gerry’s Organic Eggs in Monroe. The company works with farmers across the country to produce its certified organic, free range eggs.
“We can’t make the hens lay more, and we can’t make them lay less when we don’t need the eggs,” said Jesse Laflamme, owner and CEO. “It is always a really fine line for us.”
The demand for eggs across the industry spiked between 30% and 100% in March but has since receded, according to industry reports. Pete and Gerry’s sales were up 35% over last March.
“One of the ways that we’ve been able to deal with a little more everyday demand is by promoting less,” he said. “When we promote, there are a lot more sales that happen. When we put the product on sale, there are a lot more dozens that are sold during that time, and we obviously can’t do that right now because of supply.”
Many stores have imposed a two-dozen egg limit on the staple food item.
“I think the panic buying is over, but we’ll be at a higher level of consumption under the new normal,” Laflamme said.
Granite State Dairy Promotion has advocated against a similar rationing with milk, with “millions upon millions of gallons getting dumped nationwide,” according to the group.
“We have an oversupply of milk,” Amy Hall, director of Granite State Dairy Promotion, said in a statement. “There is enough milk to go around without limiting consumers. We have more milk now than we ever have, and it’s a tragedy to see farmers dumping milk while stores are placing purchase limits.”
Hall said the limits cause some families to drive to the supermarkets more during the health crisis.
Cranking it out
Lemay & Sons, which sells local meats with no added hormones or antibiotics, has seen an increase in demand, especially as grocery stores have run out of items.
“It picked up as soon as the governor put out the stay at home order until May 4. Sales just escalated then, everybody kind of went into a panic,” said office manager Yvonne Lemay.
The company has been able to keep the store well-stocked after the initial rush.
“It is still busy, but it’s steady,” she said.
Londonderry-based Stonyfield, which makes organic yogurt and other dairy products, saw an increase of 15.7% in overall sales over last March. The company hasn’t faced any major challenges in keeping up with the demand.
“They are just cranking it out,” said Kristina Drociak, director of public relations, of the plant workers.
Sales of yogurt quart containers are up 27%.
“You can use yogurt in place of other pantry items that you might not have on hand. Items are harder to find now,” Drociak said. “So if you can’t get your hands on butter, milk, mayonnaise or sour cream, you can replace yogurt for a lot of those things.”
Unlike other crises, the pandemic has more people preparing meals at home for an unknown amount of time. For Pete and Gerry’s, that means more eggs being fried or scrambled.
“Long-term there is some optimism that people are relearning to prepare eggs for breakfast and other meals, and I think we’ll see an increased demand when the world hopefully returns to normal,” said Laflamme, Pete and Gerry’s CEO. “But probably not at these levels.”