FRANKLIN — Standing amid thousands of solar panels, U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small on Monday announced the investment of $15 million to reduce the impacts of climate change on rural communities in New Hampshire and Vermont.
Of that money, Portland, Maine-based GoLight LLC will use $14.4 million through a USDA Electric Infrastructure loan to pay for constructing seven solar arrays throughout the Granite State: one in East Conway and two each in Goffstown, Pittsfield and Franklin, off Foundry Place.
According to the USDA, the arrays will have a net cumulative output of 6.75 Mega-Watt Alternating Current (MWac), which will be delivered to Eversource Energy to reduce electricity costs for its customers “as older nuclear and fossil fuel plants are retired.”
There was “no question,” said Torres Small, “that rural communities are hard hit by effects of climate change,” which on late Monday morning, in a conversation she had earlier with U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster, included wet, slushy snow and unseasonably mild conditions that would make it hard to operate a ski area.
“I was in college during hurricanes Irene and Sandy,” which occurred in 2011 and 2012 respectively, she continued, “and we’re still rebuilding from that.”
Torres Small said the Biden administration “is committed to helping people save money and find good-paying jobs while tackling the climate crisis and expanding access to renewable energy for rural communities in New Hampshire, Vermont and across the country.”
Thanks to the recent enactment of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, she said the USDA “will be able to make the essential investments in climate-smart solutions that support rural communities on the frontlines of increasing natural disasters.”
Andy Catanio of Aligned Climate Capital of New York City, which is a partner with GoLight, said the Franklin Foundry array can generate electricity, albeit very small amounts, even on a no-sun day like Monday and because the solar panels are “bi-facial,” could even generate it from the reflection of snow on the ground.
When asked, Catanio said storage of solar-generated power remains a challenge, and that while thrilled with the potential of lithium-ion battery storage facilities, Climate Capital has no immediate plans to build any.
Franklin Mayor Jo Brown pointed out that the “upfront cost of solar has killed a couple projects in Franklin,” prompting Dan Weeks, co-owner of Revision Energy of Brentwood and Portland to note that the price of solar panels has come down 80% in recent years, but that the cost of installing them remains high.
Weeks said the debt that GoLight is taking on is a low-cost one, and that the Franklin Foundry array — which Revision Energy will operate and maintain — should have a usable life of upwards of 45 years.
While hailing the Franklin arrays, Weeks said New Hampshire nonetheless trails some of its New England neighbors in terms of solar energy generated.
About 1% of New Hampshire’s renewable energy comes from solar, he said, while the percentage is 18 in Massachusetts and 15 in Vermont.
Earlier, U.S. Reps. Kuster and Chris Pappas each spoke about the Franklin solar project with Kuster saying that it felt as if she’d been working to move clean energy forward for nine years, with the specific goal of getting such projects “into rural America.”
Pappas said solar energy creates jobs and that the Franklin projects “is tied to jobs. It’s tied to our economic future.”