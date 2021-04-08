NORWALK, Conn. —Eight months following sharp criticism on Eversource Energy's response times after Tropical Storm Isaias sent trees crashing through power lines, the company is replacing its CEO with the man who has led its efforts to generate electricity from offshore wind farms.
Eversource announced Wednesday afternoon that it is promoting Joe Nolan to CEO as the replacement for Jim Judge, who will remain executive chairman of the board of directors. The utility had given no previous indication that a switch was in the works.
Three of Maine's largest conservation groups filed a motion Friday in a federal court to add the U.S. Department of Energy to their earlier lawsuit challenging federal permits that were granted to Central Maine Power for its controversial hydropower transmission project.
After several residents in the Gregg Lake area of Antrim continued to bring their complaints about windmill noise, the New Hampshire Site Evaluation Committee voted Thursday to create a new subcommittee to investigate the complaints.