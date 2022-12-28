Wholesale power prices surged more than 6,000% in parts of the country during the worst of the recent brutal cold snap - a sign that Americans are likely to face significantly higher winter heating costs once the bills get mailed out.

Electricity prices in Houston jumped to almost $3,700 a megawatt-hour on Dec. 23, or a 65-fold increase from the prior day's high of about $57. Prices reached at least the $1,000 mark in huge swaths of the country, stretching from Chicago to Virginia and into New England as the storm moved eastward during the long holiday weekend.