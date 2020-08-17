GILSUM — Natural health and beauty product maker Badger on Monday flipped the switch on one of the biggest solar energy projects in the state.
Badger co-CEO Rebecca Hamilton said the company is working toward becoming a carbon-neutral business by 2030, a significant goal for a business trying to weather the current recession and the COVID-19 pandemic. It would have been understandable for Badger to hold off on making such a big change, she said, but the company is staying true to its mission.
“Instead, we were able to double down on it,” Hamilton said.
On Monday, the company activated inverters for the 1,300 solar panels arrayed in a field and on the company's roofs. The $1 million solar project will power the company’s Route 10 manufacturing facility, and send electricity back to the grid. The company’s solar array is bigger than its needs, and that was on purpose, according to Dan Weeks, director of market development for Revision Energy.
Revision helped Badger put together the financing for the project. Badger’s solar array has the capacity to generate more than 600,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per year, though Badger uses about 400,000 kilowatt hours right now. Weeks said the Badger knew it would expand and need more power in the coming years, so it went with the large array.
Weeks said Badger is one of several recent large-scale solar projects that could help set the standard for environmentally conscious businesses in the Granite State.
“We need more companies like Badger,” Weeks said.
Rob Werner, state director of the League of Conservation Voters, said New Hampshire has work to do if it wants more businesses to be like Badger. The state needs to do more to support renewables, he said.
“There’s a lack of far-reaching policy in New Hampshire,” Werner said.
Werner points to New Hampshire’s net metering cap for solar projects that limit the power that can be generated at 1 megawatt per year. That cap limits the size and scope of projects for businesses and municipalities, he said. For example, the city Concord, where Werner is a city councilor, has a capped landfill that could be home to a large-scale solar array.
“Our costs would be very predictable for a long time, and we would be doing something to meet the challenge of climate change,” Werner said.
The city’s municipal electricity needs, however, are around eight megawatts per year. Even though the city has the space to build the solar project to power its operations, the cap limits what Concord can do. It also puts a lid on larger businesses from moving to a solar energy future, since the cap keeps businesses from being able to generate enough solar power to meet needs.
Weeks said New Hampshire lags behind Maine, Vermont, and Massachusetts when it comes to solar and other renewables. For example, on the residential side, New Hampshire has about 10,000 homes with solar power. Massachusetts has hundreds of thousands, Weeks said.
Andru Volinsky, the executive councilor for Gilsum and Keene, said New Hampshire generates about 1 percent of its power from solar, while nearby Vermont generates 12 percent of its power from solar.
“We need to give businesses the options they need,” Volinksy said.
Volinsky, who is running in the Democratic primary for governor, wants to see the cap raised to at least five megawatts. He also wants New Hampshire to do more to support other forms of renewable energy.
Werner said the current adminstration of Gov. Chris Sununu has been supportive of the Gulf of Maine wind power project. Werner said the Gulf of Maine could play a large role for New England’s power and economic future, between the energy it will produce and the jobs it has the potential to create for people who manufacture turbines.
“The Gulf of Maine is the Saudi Arabia of wind,” Werner said.
With the right policies to move businesses and municipalities toward renewable energy, New Hampshire can start to catch up with its neighbors, Werner said.
“New Hampshire will be seen as a place that you can do business,” Werner said.
Weeks sees progress being made by business like Badger. The company has long been a leader in environmentally sound operations, and it is renowned for its treatment of employees. In May, Badger joined a group of 300 other B corporations in committing to going carbon neutral by 2030. The solar project is a large part of Badger’s energy commitment.
“We have a long way to go,” Hamilton said.
B corporations are certified to adhere to certain best practices standards when it comes to issues like fair trade, racism and the environment. These companies are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on workers, customers, suppliers, community and the environment.