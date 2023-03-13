Biden administration is approving Willow oil project in Alaska Reuters Mar 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON - The Biden administration is approving ConocoPhillips' $7 billion oil and gas drilling project in Alaska, a source familiar with the decision told Reuters on Monday.The decision comes despite an aggressive eleventh hour campaign from opponents who say the development for three drill sites in northwestern Alaska conflicts with efforts to fight climate change.(Reporting by Nichola Groom and Valerie Volcovici; editing by Susan Heavey) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesNH Business: Utah company says it will soon produce hydrogen in the North CountryInn apologizes for destroying English students' passportsHampton Beach debate: road safety vs. ocean views40 Under Forty in the spotlightPerfect match: Joey's Diner in Amherst becomes MaryAnn'sCongratulations to the Class of 2023Smuggled smokes: Seizure of illegal tobacco jumps in Massachusetts, NH and R.I. blamedNew Business: Fairfield Inn opens at Cranmore; FieldHouse Sports closes in BowGM offers US employees voluntary separation programNew Business: Dunkin' options are plenty in Bedford, Portsmouth lands GreenPages new HQ Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Collections2023 40 Under Forty photos