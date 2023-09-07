Alaska oil

President Biden moved Wednesday to protect more than 10 million acres of Alaska's North Slope from development, barring oil drilling across giant swaths and canceling leases in the iconic Arctic National Wildlife Refuge issued under President Donald Trump.

The conservation push covers nearly half of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPR-A), the nation's largest expanse of public land, which provides habitat for a range of sensitive Arctic wildlife, including caribou and shorebirds. It would impose a permanent ban on oil and gas development for 10.6 million acres of the reserve but would not block ConocoPhillips' Willow project, which Biden approved there earlier this year and is poised to produce 576 million barrels of oil over the next three decades.