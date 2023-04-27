Hydro-Quebec

A Hydro-Quebec generating station on the St Lawrence River in Beauharnois, Quebec. 

 Graham Hughes/Bloomberg

The region that produces North America's cheapest power faces a threat that seemed impossible just a few years ago - running short of electricity.

Quebec spent years working to persuade U.S. states to buy its abundant clean energy, only to realize now that it won't be able to produce enough electricity by harnessing the flow of moving water. That creates a conundrum for the Canadian province: build more dams that could reshape pristine rivers and slash swaths of forests - an environmentally damaging process that would boost hydropower supply - or temper economic policies that pin its prosperity on the resource.