Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will make an appearance in Berlin on Friday to celebrate a $19.5 million federal grant to create a street and sidewalk snow melting system, a project some critics decry as a wasteful expense.

Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier will join Buttigieg, along with U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and Rep. Annie Kuster at the downtown press conference along with Adam Hammill, a Berlin Coast Guard veteran who opened a restaurant during the pandemic.