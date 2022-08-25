U.S. President Joe Biden signs "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" at the White House in Washington

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg waits for the start of a bill signing ceremony for "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" where President Joe Biden will sign the law in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, on Aug. 16.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will make an appearance in Berlin on Friday to celebrate a $19.5 million federal grant to create a street and sidewalk snow melting system, a project some critics decry as a wasteful expense.

Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier will join Buttigieg, along with U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and Rep. Annie Kuster at the downtown press conference along with Adam Hammill, a Berlin Coast Guard veteran who opened a restaurant during the pandemic.