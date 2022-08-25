Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg waits for the start of a bill signing ceremony for "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" where President Joe Biden will sign the law in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, on Aug. 16.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will make an appearance in Berlin on Friday to celebrate a $19.5 million federal grant to create a street and sidewalk snow melting system, a project some critics decry as a wasteful expense.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier will join Buttigieg, along with U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and Rep. Annie Kuster at the downtown press conference along with Adam Hammill, a Berlin Coast Guard veteran who opened a restaurant during the pandemic.
Hammill was Hassan’s virtual guest for President Joe Biden’s address to Congress in 2021 after Hassan helped secure a COVID-19 tax credit for his business that was too new to be part of the Payroll Protection Program.
Berlin won the competitive federal grant as part of the $7 billion RAISE grant program that’s included in the infrastructure bill.
Buttigieg’s visit is part of a White House campaign to do a better job of promoting the infrastructure law in advance of the midterm elections.
Biden visited an old bridge in Woodstock slated for an upgrade right after signing that law, but officials have admitted they didn’t do a good enough job early on to demonstrate how it would create jobs while encouraging renewable energy.
In 2016, Buttigieg finished a close second in the first-in-the-nation primary in New Hampshire and became the first openly gay cabinet secretary in American history.
He is scheduled to return to the Granite State on Sept. 24 to be the guest speaker at the Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner, a major fundraiser for the New Hampshire Democratic Party.
Combines renewable energy with tourism
Supporters maintain the grant combines renewable energy with tourism. Available waste power from burning wood chips at the Burgess Biopower plant in Berlin will provide the energy needed for this system installed under downtown roads and sidewalks that will melt snow without using harmful chemicals that leach into the nearby Androscoggin River.
“This is a vital grant that will help Berlin thrive, and it’s really great that the city is receiving this award, which will help fuel the region’s local economy,” Hassan said. “The street and sidewalk snow melting system is critical for Berlin’s tourism industry, and it’s exciting that it will be powered by green, renewable energy, which is better in the long run for our communities and our economy.”
Many fiscal conservatives insist this is a bad use of federal taxpayer money.
“First, cities and towns should be financially responsible for snow removal, not the federal government,” William Ruger, president of the conservative American Institute for Economic Research and a former vice president of the right-wing Koch Institute that the fossil fuel industry supports, said on Twitter.
“Why should people in south pay for northern issues where costs/benefits are localized? People in north shouldn’t pay for particular needs of people who choose to live south.”
Joe Sweeney, campaign manager for Republican Senate hopeful Chuck Morse, said Hassan has little to brag about.
“New Hampshire ranked 51st in the nation in the infrastructure bill Maggie Hassan loves to take credit for. Washington, D.C. received more funds than the Granite State and Maggie is campaigning on that bill?” Sweeney asked rhetorically.
Debate raged on social mediaMany on social media also panned the idea
Conservative activist Joe Galibois said, “We, as a country, are so rich that we can heat outdoor surfaces in the winter in snowy places so that snow melts; must be nice.”
A New Hampshire native with the Twitter moniker drewsview.xyz recalled snow rarely built up in Berlin when it had a massive pulp and paper mill with stacks that spewed foul plumes into the air.
“Why do they need that? Back in the day, the snow used to melt quickly in Berlin because of all the pollution,” he said.
But Fran Taylor, a liberal Democratic activist, said she wished her hometown had done this in the past.
“People may wonder but the architect of our church, built in 1985, suggested we heat the long walk to the side entry,” Taylor said.
“We laughed, but after all the money we’ve spent on clearing ice and snow, it would have been worth it!”