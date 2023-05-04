Connecticut's Consumer Counsel Claire Coleman has joined forces with consumer advocates in three other New England states to protest a plan put forth by the region's grid operator that they say could significantly increase electric rates next winter.
A plan put forth by ISO-New England could significantly increase costs for winter fuel stockpiles of liquid natural gas. Once converted from its liquid form into natural gas, the fuel is used to run a majority of New England's power plants.
ISO-New England filed a plan last month with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission linking the costs the grid operator pays for stockpiled liquid natural gas to the prices at which the fuel trades on European markets. Those markets also supply the fuel to New England, according to OCC officials.
OCC represents the interests of utility ratepayers.
The price structure change could potentially triple the costs that New England consumers pay for LNG that goes into the region's Inventoried Energy Program, according to Coleman. The program is designed to prepare for fuel shortages during winter months.
The cost of the program could jump from $300 million to more than $800 million, she said. Electric utility ratepayers in the six-state region served by ISO-NE would ultimately pay for the increased fuel costs.
FERC is responsible for reviewing any changes to the program.
Coleman joined with her counterparts at the Massachusetts Office of the Attorney General, the New Hampshire Office of the Consumer Advocate, and the Maine Office of the Public Advocate late last week to make a filing with FERC that contests the changes to the IEP pricing formula.
"This questionable program should not be redesigned to add even more costs onto consumers' electric bills," Coleman said. "ISO-NE did not even try to justify these changes with any study or analysis. That's unacceptable."
She acknowledged that New England's power plants need to have reliable fuel resources during the winter months. But Coleman said "ISO-New England needs to do its homework before proposing to burden Connecticut's residents and businesses with even higher electricity prices."
Matthew Kakley, an ISO-NE spokesman said the IEP program is a two-year program for the next two winters that was approved by FERC long before war in Ukraine led to significant price volatility in the global LNG market.
"Indexing rates to actual prices in the global marketplace would ensure the program acts as intended to increase system reliability during cold weather events," Kakley said. "If global LNG prices decline in the coming years, rates in the program would decline, as well. This approach — indexing to actual prices to account for inflation — is similar to how some New England states are looking to deal with price volatility in offshore wind supply chain."
The estimates mentioned by Coleman and her counterparts "reflect the upper bounds of potential costs, and are based on all eligible resources participating fully and global LNG costs reaching the program's proposed cap," he said.
"The rate calculated using the indexed formula has never reached this capped price, even during the most volatile market periods in 2022." Kakley said.