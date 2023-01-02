Officials in Connecticut and Massachusetts will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday morning to discuss what can be done to reduce electric costs as consumers in both states begin facing dramatic rate electric increases in 2023.
Connecticut's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority convened the meeting at the request of the Democratic leadership in the state Senate. It is an effort to engage in what Joe Cooper, a spokesman for the agency, described as "a fact-finding mission."
"Tuesday's technical meeting is narrowly scoped to understand the differences in procurement practices employed by Eversource (Energy)," Cooper said. "Next steps involving other parties may be announced at a later date."
Electric rates increased Jan. 1, with the median Eversource customer paying am extra $55.50 per month and the median United Illuminating customer paying an extra $44.50 a month. Both companies have cited skyrocketing energy prices, especially for natural gas, as the main reason for the increased cost.
Eversource has headquarters in both Hartford and Boston and serves customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Jamie Ratliff, an Evrsource spokeswoman, said company officials are "always ready to work with state agencies, lawmakers and other key stakeholders across our service territory, and look forward to all opportunities to provide objective analysis."
"As our regulators and legislators know, the higher electric bills starting in the new year will be due to the supply cost which is based on market conditions that we do not control and is having a significant impact on customers in all New England states," Ratliff said. "We purchase power on behalf of our customers and only charge them what we pay generators for producing the power — we do not earn a profit on the cost of electricity. The supply procurement process is fully transparent, and we procure electric supply for our customers in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations in each of our respective states."
She described the current electricity supply market as "volatile."
"Prices will differ day-to-day and result in different purchase prices — and we are seeing this throughout the region," Ratliff said.
In Connecticut, the electricity price increases will have an impact on the vast majority of utility customers with Eversource and The United Illuminating Co. who are signed up for what is known as the standard service offer. Customers who are signed up for the standard service offer agree to let UI and Eversource purchase their electricity for them.
The electric distribution companies are not allowed to add any further charges for having procured the electricity to the generation portion of customers' bills. Individual customers also have the option of finding a third party energy provider for themselves, but the vast majority traditionally have not done so in the past.
In mid-November, UI and Eversource unveiled the generation charges that customers will be paying for the first six months of 2023, a spokesman for UI's corporate parent said Connecticut utility regulators also ought to be examine the role generation companies have in driving up electric costs.
"UI also believes the energy-generation companies, including Vitol, NextEra, and Constellaton, which profit from these prices on the competitive market and generated revenue in excess of $342 billion in 2021, must come to the table and provide relief to customers across Connecticut," Craig Gilvarg, a spokesman for Orange-based Avangrid, said at the time.
Some of the companies that are third party providers who sell electricity directly to individual customers also generate the power for standard service offer customers. Boston University Professor Robert Kaufmann, who teaches a course in regional energy markets, said charging higher prices to the utilities' standard offer customers than it does to individual customers in Connecticut could be a ploy.
"Once a customer is locked into a contract, they are always reluctant to change," Kaufmann said.
Connecticut law also prohibits third party providers from charging cancelation fees if they decide to switch before their contract expires.
State Sen. Norman Needleman, D-Deep River, said he will be listening in to the virtual meeting. Needleman is the co-chairman of the Connecticut General Assembly's Energy and Technology Committee, said what "needs to come out of this meeting is either legislation or a full look at all utilities involved in this, not just Eversource and The United Illuminating Co."
"What we need to do is see if tweaks are needed to the (procurement) process so that something like this never happens again," he said.
Consumers understandably want price certainty, Needleman said. But achieving that in a volatile world energy market sometimes results in tradeoffs, he said.
"Today, energy markets are starting normalize somewhat," Needleman said. "But last weekend, there was a shortage of the fuels need to run power plants and the TVA (Tennessee Valley Authority) was doing managed blackouts, turning power off for 5 minutes out of every hour to its customers. We were very fortunate that didn't happen here."
The federally owned TVA serves customers in all of Tennessee, as well as in portions of Alabama, Mississippi, and Kentucky, and small parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia.
